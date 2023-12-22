ECP takes notice of PTI’s reservations on ‘level playing field’

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) reservations regarding the lack of a level playing field in the run-up to upcoming general elections, scheduled for February 8, 2024, ARY News reported on Friday.

The electoral watchdog has sent a letter to provincial election commissioners, chief secretaries and inspector-generals (IGs), ordering them to remove PTI’s complaints about mishandling of its candidates and facing difficulties in filing nomination papers.

“The ECP has received complaints about obstacles in electoral process, including submission of nomination papers” the letter stated, noting that it has also received complaints about snatching of nomination papers from the PTI candidates.

The election commission directed the officials that all complaints should be redressed “in accordance with law”.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court (SC) directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to address PTI’s complaints regarding a level playing field in the general election 2024.

PTI chief Barrister Gohar Ali filed the petition in the apex court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution making the federation of Pakistan through its secretary, Ministry of Interior, ECP and chief secretaries of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Balochistan respondents for allegedly not treating his party it on a par with the other political parties.

He prayed to the apex court to direct the respondents to provide a level-playing field to the PTI for the purpose of free and fair elections, in the interest of justice.