ECP terms exclusion of PTI from political parties list ‘mistake’

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has termed the ‘exclusion’ of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from a list of political parties ‘a mistake’, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, Secretary Election Commission said that the PTI’s exclusion from a list of political parties was a ‘technical error’.

However, he said, the list has now been corrected.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP issued a list of 168 political parties, excluding the name of former ruling party.

Earlier in the day, the registrar office of the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan returned with objections a petition filed by Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Awn Chaudhry, seeking ban on PTI.

The registrar office of Supreme Court raised various objections to the plea filed by Chaudhry, once a close aide of PTI chief Imran Khan.

In its objections, the registrar’s office stated that the petitioner, who is also the adviser to the prime minister on sports and tourism, did not approach the relevant forum ahead of filling the petition.

The registrar’s office further said that the plea does not explain how is banning the PTI a matter of public interest. It is not clear in the plea how is banning the PTI a matter of public interest, the office added.