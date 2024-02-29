ECP to announce schedule for presidential election tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce schedule for the presidential election on March 1, ARY News reported.

“The schedule and public notice of the election of the President will be issued on March 1,” the spokesperson said.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointed presiding officers for the presidential election going to be held in parliament and four provincial assemblies.

As per the ECP, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been appointed as presiding officer in the Senate and the National Assembly. ECP member Nisar Durrani is appointed presiding officer for the Punjab Assembly.

For the Sindh Assembly, the Chief Justice (CJ) Sindh High Court (SHC) has been appointed as the presiding officer. Similarly, the Chief Justices of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and Balochistan High Court (BHC) would be the presiding Officer for assemblies of their respective provinces.

The presiding officers will receive nomination papers from the candidates of the presidential elections. They would also be monitoring the polling process for the presidential election.

Meanwhile, the ECP started preparations related to the election for president’s slot and completed the training of the staff.

The sources privy to the development said the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) will be appointed as Returning Officer. The four provincial election commissioners would also be performing duties in the provincial assemblies and assisting the presiding officers.