ECP to announce verdict in PTI ‘prohibited’ funding case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘prohibited’ funding case tomorrow (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

According to the statement issued by the electoral watchdog, the long-awaited verdict in the PTI prohibited’ funding case will be issued tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10:00 am.

According to the ECP website, a three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi will preside over the hearing scheduled for tomorrow.

RAISING FUNDS FROM FOREIGN COUNTRIES NOT PROHIBITED: PTI COUNSEL

The development comes days after the ruling alliance, comprising members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, PPP, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, urged ECP to release the verdict in the case.

I urge the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce long-delayed judgment on PTI foreign funding case. For long has Imran Niazi been given a free pass despite his repeated & shameless attacks on state institutions. Impunity given to him has hurt the country. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 19, 2022

PTI foreign funding case

The Election Commission of Pakistan had reserved its verdict after the conclusion of arguments from both sides of the case on June 21.

It is noteworthy that PTI foreign funding is being heard by the election commission since November 2014.

PTI founding member and former information secretary Akbar S Babar had filed the case in the ECP in November 2014, alleging financial irregularities in PTI’s foreign funding and that it received funds from prohibited sources.

The PTI has rejected the charges as baseless and unfounded.

