ECP conduct violation: Verdict on Imran Khan, Rana Sanaullah case tomorrow

The Election Commission of Pakistan will announce the verdict on the conduct violation by PTI Chief Imran Khan and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah tomorrow, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan on November 1 over a violation of code of conduct.

The electoral watchdog has served notice to PTI chief Imran Khan and provincial minister for violating the Election Laws ahead of NA-45 Kurram by-polls.

According to the ECP code of conduct, the public office-holders including president, prime minister, chairman/deputy chairman senate, speaker/deputy speaker of an assembly, federal ministers, ministers of state, governors, chief ministers, provincial ministers, and advisers to the prime minister and the chief minister, mayor/chairman/Nazim, their deputies, cannot participate in the by-polls campaigns.

Howver, the District Monitoring Officer Faisalabad Syed Basit Ali issued a notice to Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah for violating the code of conduct ahead of the by-polls.

The notice was issued on the participation of Pakistan Mulim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate NA-108 Abid Sher Ali’s election campaign.

