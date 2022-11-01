ECP to decide on LG elections in Karachi tomorrow: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned an important meeting tomorrow to decide the fate of local government (LG) elections in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to details, the meeting will be attended by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), ECP members, Sindh government representatives secretary and other officials.

Sources told ARY News that the meeting will decide on holding the LG polls or not in seven districts of the port city. The Sindh government representatives will brief the participants of the meeting, sources added.

Earlier on October 29, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had expressed its desire to immediately hold local government elections in Karachi in a letter written to Sindh government.

ECP has written a letter to Sindh government and sought clarification on their preparation for LG polls in Karachi. The letter said that the election commission wants immediate elections in order to fulfil its constitutional responsibility.

Moreover, the letter provincial government sought a response on the security arrangement and the time they need for LG polls in the metropolis.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had postponed the local government (LG) elections in Karachi scheduled for October 23. This was the third time ECP had postponed the second phase of LG polls in Sindh.

The decision was taken following a third request by the Sindh government seeking postponement for three months of the LG polls in seven districts of Karachi, citing shortage of personnel.

