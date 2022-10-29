ECP wants immediate Karachi LG polls

KARACHI: In a letter written to Sindh government, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) expressed its desire to immediately hold local government elections in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, ECP has written a letter to Sindh government and sought clarification on their preparation for LG polls in Karachi.

The letter said that the election commission wants immediate elections in order to fulfil its constitutional responsibility.

Moreover, the letter provincial government sought a response on the security arrangement and the time they need for LG polls in the metropolis.

The Sindh government was asked to submit their reply by October 31.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) directed the Sindh government and Centre to submit a written reply in one week regarding holding of local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh resumed hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) pleas, seeking orders for the ECP to announce an early date for the local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

At the outset of the hearing today, the PTI lawyer told the court that more than 12 candidates running for LG elections have already passed away due to delays in local bodies elections.

To this, the SHC directed the provincial govt and federation to submit a written reply within one week regarding delay in LG polls and new date for polls.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till November 4.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last Tuesday postponed the local government (LG) elections in Karachi scheduled for October 23.

This was the third time ECP had postponed the second phase of LG polls in Sindh.

The decision was taken following a third request by the Sindh government seeking postponement for three months of the LG polls in seven districts of Karachi, citing shortage of personnel.

