ECP to establish over 92,00 polling stations for general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to establish over 92,500 polling stations nationwide, with the official polling scheme to be revealed 15 days before the scheduled February 8 general elections.

For the upcoming general elections, it has been determined that Punjab will have 51,821 polling stations across 438 national and provincial constituencies, while Sindh will have 19,236 polling stations for its 191 seats.

For the election of 66 seats in Balochistan, 5,015 polling stations will be set up, and for the 160 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,737 polling stations will be established.

Additionally, 990 polling stations will be set up for three constituencies in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established the Election Monitoring and Control Centers to register public complaints for general election.

The ECP local chapter sources told APP that the centers had been established at provincial, divisional and district levels, extending beyond Islamabad, for swift resolution.

Sources said trained personnel had been deployed at the Election Monitoring and Control Centers to swiftly address and resolve complaints.

The control rooms will maintain communication with relevant personnel and stakeholders, including preliminary findings, Returning Officers and District Returning Officers.

Individuals can register complaints related to the general elections with EMCC staff by emailing complaints to [email protected].