ECP to hear PTI prohibited funding case on November 15

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hear the prohibited funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on November 15, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the electoral watchdog has issued a summon notification to PTI Chairman and former premier Imran Khan for the hearing, scheduled to take place on November 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had given a ‘a last chance’ to former ruling party to submit its reply to the commission’s show cause notice regarding confiscation.

Earlier on Nov 6, the ECP postponed PTI’s prohibited funding case’s hearing and set the PML-N and PPP funding cases for hearing.

The ECP set the hearing of the PPP and PML-N funding case on PTI leader Farrukh Habib’s plea. CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja had directed ECP to fix PPP and PML-N foreign funding pleas for hearing next week said sources.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib had filed a petition against the PPP and the PML-N at the ECP.

Imran Khan, others booked by FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding.

Read more: Imran Khan, 10 others booked in foreign funding case

The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.

Comments