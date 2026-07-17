ECP to introduce electoral law reforms ahead of general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to undertake electoral law reforms ahead of the next general elections and has constituted a reforms committee to prepare recommendations, sources said on Friday.

According to sources, the committee will formulate comprehensive proposals aimed at making Pakistan’s electoral system more effective, transparent and modern.

The committee will review the Elections Act, 2017, the Election Rules, 2017, and, where necessary, propose constitutional amendments to improve the electoral framework.

Sources said the reforms committee will comprise senior officials of the Election Commission as well as experts from relevant fields. It will conduct a detailed review of the administrative, legal and electoral issues that emerged during the 2024 general elections and recommend measures to address them.

The committee will also consult political parties, relevant institutions and other stakeholders to develop broad-based and practical recommendations for strengthening the electoral process.

After completing its work, the committee will submit its recommendations to the Election Commission for approval, following which the proposed reforms will be taken forward through the appropriate legal and administrative processes.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing the transparency, efficiency and credibility of Pakistan’s electoral system before the next general elections.

Earlier, the ECP directed all political parties to submit their annual financial statements for the fiscal year 2025-26 by August 29, 2026, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the ECP said the financial statements must be submitted under Section 210 of the Election Act, 2017. The documents should include details of annual income and expenses, funding sources, assets, and audited accounts.

The commission also said every party must attach an audit report prepared by a chartered accountant along with a certificate signed by the party head confirming that the party did not receive funds from any prohibited source.