ECP wraps up objections to new delimitations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wrapped up objections to new delimitations, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the commission has kicked off publishing of finalized new delimitations.

A total of 1,324 objections were lodged regarding constituency delimitation nationwide, with 672 from Punjab, 228 from Sindh, 293 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 124 from Balochistan, and 7 objections from Islamabad.

The Special benches of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) began reviewing 1,324 objections on delimitation of constituencies on November 1.

The two ECP benches were established to address objections related to national and provincial assembly constituencies on a daily basis.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔