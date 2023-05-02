ECP writes to Sindh IG, seeks security for LG elections

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought security for local government (LG) elections in 24 districts of Sindh, scheduled to take place on May 7, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the electoral watchdog has penned down a letter to Sindh Inspector-General of Police (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon, seeking security for local government (LG) elections in 24 districts of the province.

In the letter, ECP pointed out that LG polls would take place on May 7, asking the provincial police chief to provide security at polling offices.

“Strict security arrangements should be made amid deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi”, the letter stated.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the local government (LG) by-elections in 24 districts of Sindh.

According to a notification, the electoral watchdog postponed the local government (LG) by-elections following the requests made by various political parties due to last Ashra of Holy Month of Ramazan.

“Under Article 218(3) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Sections-58 and 229 of the Elections Act. 2017 and all other powers enabling it in that behalf, the Election Commission of Pakistan is pleased to postpone the Local Government Bye-Elections of 1 & 2 phase in 26 districts of Sindh Province,” the notification stated.

