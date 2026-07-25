Ecuador says Canada trade deal to make 99.6% of exports tariff-free
- By Reuters -
- Jul 25, 2026
Ecuador and Canada signed a free trade agreement on Friday, Ecuador’s government said, adding the deal will allow 99.6% of its exportable goods to enter Canada duty-free once it takes effect.
The agreement covers trade in goods and services, investment, e-commerce, labor, environmental issues, Indigenous peoples and dispute resolution.
More than 600 Ecuadorian products will gain tariff-free access, including bananas, cacao, shrimp, tropical fruits and vegetables.
The deal gives preferential access to sectors including flowers, tuna preparations, textiles, footwear and cosmetics.
It excludes or protects 227 sensitive agricultural products, including rice, corn, milk, meat and sugar.
Ecuador said the deal matches terms already achieved by regional competitors Colombia and Peru.