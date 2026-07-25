Ecuador and Canada signed a free trade ​agreement on Friday, Ecuador’s ‌government said, adding the deal will allow 99.6% of its ​exportable goods to enter ​Canada duty-free once it takes ⁠effect.

The agreement covers trade ​in goods and services, ​investment, e-commerce, labor, environmental issues, Indigenous peoples and dispute resolution.

More ​than 600 Ecuadorian products ​will gain tariff-free access, including bananas, ‌cacao, ⁠shrimp, tropical fruits and vegetables.

The deal gives preferential access to sectors including flowers, ​tuna ​preparations, ⁠textiles, footwear and cosmetics.

It excludes or ​protects 227 sensitive agricultural ​products, ⁠including rice, corn, milk, meat and sugar.

Ecuador said ⁠the ​deal matches terms ​already achieved by regional competitors Colombia ​and Peru.