ED names more Bollywood actors in Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case

After Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, the names of Nikki Tamboli, Chahat Khanna and two more Indian actors have emerged in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now found the involvement of ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Nikki Tamboli and ‘Qubool Hai’ actor Chahat Khanna with conman Sukesh – the prime accused in INR200 crore money laundering and extortion case.

Amid the investigations in the high-profile fraud case, ED found four more female actors, including Tamboli and Khanna, with rising stars Arusha Patil and Sophiya Singh to have contact with the conman.

According to the details, all of these four actors were connected to Chandrashekhar via his accomplice Pinky Irani, and have visited him in Tihar jail. Allegedly, the ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant also received a sum of INR3.5 lac and a Gucci bag from the thug.

The ED charge sheet, obtained by an Indian news agency, read: “During the first meeting in April 2018, the accused Pinky Irani received an amount to the tune of ₹10 lakh in cash from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, out of which she gave cash to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh to Nikita Tamboli. On the second occasion, after two to three weeks of her first meeting, she went alone to meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar where she was given cash to the tune of ₹2 lakh and one Gucci Bag by the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar.”

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood starlets Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were named accused in the multi-million rupees extortion case earlier for receiving luxury gifts from the crime proceeds. Both the actors were questioned by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police earlier this week.

On the other hand, Sukesh Chandrashekhar had also tried to lure other Bollywood ladies including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar, with expensive gifts.

