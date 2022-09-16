Nora Fatehi calls herself ‘victim, not conspirator’ in extortion case

In the probe with Delhi Police a day earlier, Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi claimed she was the ‘victim of the conspiracy’ and ‘not the conspirator’ in Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Fatehi was summoned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police on Thursday. The actor-dancer along with Chandrashekhar’s accomplice Pinky Irani, who introduced Bollywood celebs to the conman, was questioned for over six hours at the Mandir Marg headquarters, about her involvement with the prime accused of the multi-million rupees fraud.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to the details, Fatehi provided officials with proof including the screenshots of her conversations with the conman and claimed that rather than a conspirator, she is the victim of this conspiracy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

About the Chennai event which Fatehi attended with conman’s wife, Leena Paul, the ‘Street Dancer’ actor told the officials that she was invited to the ‘charity’ event by Afsar Zaidi, the promoter of Exceed Entertainment Private Limited. She also mentioned that event was organised by Super Car Artistry, while her travel and other expenses were covered by Leena Paul, owner of Nail Artistry.

Fatehi also refuted demanding BMW 5 series car against her attendance at the event and insisted that the car was gifted out of ‘love and generosity’, which she initially refused to accept.

She detailed that Paul also gifted her a Gucci bag and an iPhone, before connecting Fatehi with her husband, Sukesh, who being a ‘big fan’ of the actor, wanted to gift her a BMW.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez alleges she is a victim in Chandrashekhar case

For those unversed, Bollywood starlets Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were named accused in the multi-million rupees extortion case, for receiving luxury gifts from the crime proceeds.

As per the special commissioner of EOW, Ravinder Yadav, “There is more trouble for Jaqueline as she did not cut ties with Sukesh even after knowing his criminal antecedents. But Nora did disconnect herself once she suspected that something was fishy.”

Comments