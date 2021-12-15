Ed Sheeran becomes TikTok’s most viewed musician for 2021

England singer Ed Sheeran has become TikTok’s most viewed musical artist for 2021.

A foreign news agency mentioned that the 30-year-old had released the previews of three exclusive singles on the social media application of his album Equals.

His hitmaker Castle on the Hill got the newest followers as well.

The live performance of hitmaker Shape of You at the UEFA Euro 2020 show got a record-setting five-million views and counting.

On the other hand, Sam Ryder – who was the most viewed musical artist of TikTok last year – was the runner up whereas KSI and Yungblud were in the top-five as well.

Ed Sheeran had released his album “=” (Equals) isolating for COVID-19 in October this year. The singer, who has named his previous solo albums after mathematical symbols, it as his favourite record that he came up with as the lyrics were about his wife and daughter.

It topped the UK charts the next month.

He thanked everyone for listening to his album, adding that he is could not wait to perform the songs on next year’s tour.

