Look-alike of singer Ed Sheeran doesn’t want to be noticed

A look-alike of renowned singer Ed Sheeran claimed that he has been staying low since he gained prominence among the people.

Ty Jones has the exact height along with hair colour, facial features and behaviour as Ed Sheeran. These qualities earned him fame.

It does not mean that everything is going well from home as he is made to change his appearance so that he does not get noticed.

Speaking with the media, he said has come across all kinds of fans.

“I’ve had them all, from fans crying and shaking to a starstruck cyclist who couldn’t stop looking and they crashed their bike while still making eye contact,” he said.

He added: “It was like a comedy sketch, when I went over to help, they said ‘No way have I just met Ed Sheeran'”.

He said that people have been following him in London as well as Los Angeles. He added that he had to seek help from others so that he could escape from the fans.

Ty said that he was considering different career options.

“I never expected this, my aspirations in school were quite low. My dream job was working in B&Q or working on a fishing boat. Acting was more of a dream than reality back then,” he added.

Ty admitted that he has interacted with the singer in the past and will speak to him on Zoom.