web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 8, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Ed Sheeran’s hilariously honest reaction to his wax statue goes viral!

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

British music star Ed Sheeran has an absolutely honest, albeit hilarious, reaction to his wax statue in Panoptikum Hamburg.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Two years after it was first unveiled at Germany’s oldest wax museum in Hamburg, singer Ed Sheeran has finally met his wax statue in Panoptikum in person, and he can’t help but express his thoughts on his ‘creepy’ handcrafted version.

Sharing a video montage of his visit, set against his latest chart-topper ‘Sapphire’, on Instagram, Sheeran acknowledged in the caption, “I appreciate the effort on this waxwork…”

“But it’s creepy af let’s be honest,” he admitted.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Not just the ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker, even his fans had quite a few amusing reactions to the waxwork.

In the comments section of his post, a social user wrote, “it doesn’t do you justice mate,” while another quipped, “That’s Jed Sneeran. We have Ed Sheeran at home.”

A comment even read, “Ed Sheeran from Temu.”

“I can’t decide who looks better,” one joked.

A loyal fan even noticed, “Sorry but not even the height is the same, you’re taller 🙈 btw, we’ve waited for this side quest for years.”

Also Read: Ed Sheeran sings Telugu song in India; fans left in awe – Watch

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.