Ed Sheeran’s hilariously honest reaction to his wax statue goes viral!

British music star Ed Sheeran has an absolutely honest, albeit hilarious, reaction to his wax statue in Panoptikum Hamburg.

Two years after it was first unveiled at Germany’s oldest wax museum in Hamburg, singer Ed Sheeran has finally met his wax statue in Panoptikum in person, and he can’t help but express his thoughts on his ‘creepy’ handcrafted version.

Sharing a video montage of his visit, set against his latest chart-topper ‘Sapphire’, on Instagram, Sheeran acknowledged in the caption, “I appreciate the effort on this waxwork…”

“But it’s creepy af let’s be honest,” he admitted.

Not just the ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker, even his fans had quite a few amusing reactions to the waxwork.

In the comments section of his post, a social user wrote, “it doesn’t do you justice mate,” while another quipped, “That’s Jed Sneeran. We have Ed Sheeran at home.”

A comment even read, “Ed Sheeran from Temu.”

“I can’t decide who looks better,” one joked. A loyal fan even noticed, “Sorry but not even the height is the same, you’re taller 🙈 btw, we’ve waited for this side quest for years.”

