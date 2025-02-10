Ed Sheeran sings Telugu song in India; fans left in awe – Watch

British music star Ed Sheeran won the internet as he sang a song in Telugu, during his latest concert in Bengaluru, India.

After collaborating with eminent singers like Diljit Dosanjh and A.R. Rahman on ‘Naina’ and ‘Urvasi’ mashups with ‘Shape of You’, British singer Ed Sheeran is taking things a notch higher in India, singing Shilpa Rao’s Telugu chart-topper ‘Chuttamalle’, during his latest concert of the Mathematics tour, in Karnataka’s capital.

“Obsessed with @shilparao’s voice for the last while, a real privilege to share the stage tonight, and learn a new language,” he wrote sharing the video which sees him welcome Rao to join him on stage before they began to sing her last year’s banger, from the Telugu movie ‘Devara: Part 1’, picturised on Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

As the Indian singer took the lead, Sheeran perfectly tuned with her on the Telugu lyrics while also playing the guitar.

Reacting to Sheeran, Rao commented on his video post, “Artists always spread love. And it was absolutely that tonight. You are coolness personified. Thank you for the love and warmth. Much love.”

Besides Rao, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the four-time Grammy winner, lauding his efforts to learn and perform in different native languages, while performing across India.

Reacting to the now-viral video, a social user commented, “So much effort he’s putting in all the languages he’s singing in, in India! How beautiful is that!” while another reiterated, “Ed’s efforts throughout the tour to learn and respect the culture is literally incredible.”

“How did he learn these tough lyrics?” one more fan wondered. A fourth comment on the post read, “We got Ed singing Chuttamalle before GTA 6.”

Several Indian fans also believed that the ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker is ‘officially an Indian now’ and rallied to give him an ‘aadhaar (Indian ID) card’ already.