WATCH: Ed Sheeran, Diljit Dosanjh recreate ‘Naina x Shape of You’ mashup in UK

British singer Ed Sheeran and Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh rocked the UK last night as they recreated their viral ‘Naina x Shape of You’ mashup live during the Birmingham show.

British pop star Ed Sheeran returned the ‘favour’ to Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh six months after he made him sing in Punjabi during his Mumbai show, surprising thousands of concertgoers at the latter’s Birmingham gig.

On Sunday night, the ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker joined Dosanjh at the Birmingham stage, for the European leg of his ongoing Dil-luminati tour, with his popular track, before the ‘Chamkila’ actor returned with his recent chartbuster ‘Naina’, from heist-comedy ‘Crew’.

The duo set the stage on fire, giving the experience of a lifetime to the attendees with their iconic mashup before they turned to social media with a sneak peek of the performance for netizens.

“Returning the favour to my brother @diljitdosanjh tonight in Birmingham, what an amazing atmosphere, thanks for having me!” Sheeran wrote on Instagram, while, Dosanjh noted, “My BROTHER Shut Down BIRMINGHAM, What A Night.”

Reacting to the posts, a social user wrote, “Hahahhaha ed shareen nu poora punjabi bana dena (You turn Ed Sheeran into a complete Punjabi),” while another remarked, “2024 is the year of epic collabs.”

One more lauded their performance as the ‘best collab’ ever.