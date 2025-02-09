WATCH: Ed Sheeran’s street performance cut short by India police

British music star Ed Sheeran’s street performance in India took an unexpected turn when local police arrived at the scene to stop his show.

The singer-songwriter is currently on the India leg of his ‘Mathematics Tour,’ which kicked off on January 30 in Pune, followed by gigs in Hyderabad and Chennai.

However, his stop at Bengaluru and an impromptu show in the city’s street turned unsavoury for him and his team when they were stopped from performing, according to Indian media outlets.

The viral incident happened when the British singer decided to hold an impromptu show in the city’s streets.

Video footage of the performance shows Ed Sheeran singing his hit song ‘Shape Of You’ when a police official approaches him and asks him to stop the performance.

When the singer continued singing his song, the officer unplugged the British singer’s audio equipment mid-performance, leaving him visibly shocked as the crowd booed the police official.

According to reports, Ed Sheeran explained to the crowd that his team had permission from the relevant authorities to perform at the venue.

“We have the permission to be here, but this policeman is shutting it down,” the British singer was quoted as saying.

The ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker will conclude the six-date tour on February 15, enthralling the crowd at Leisure Valley Ground in Delhi NCR.

The tickets for his highly-anticipated India tour went up on public sale on December 11 last year.

It is worth noting here that Ed Sheeran will also perform in Doha, Qatar, and Sakhir, Bahrain after the conclusion of his India tour.