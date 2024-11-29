Ed Sheeran announces India tour 2025

British music star Ed Sheeran has announced to return to India with his biggest six-city tour of the country next year.

After performing at a sold-out show in Mumbai this March, British singer Ed Sheeran is all set to fulfil his promise to Indian fans, returning to India next year with his Mathematics Tour, with shows planned in at least six cities, reported local media on Friday morning.

“Coming back to India for my biggest ever tour of your beautiful country,” he confirmed in an Instagram post.

According to the details, the biggest tour of Sheeran for India will kickstart on January 30, in Pune, followed by a Hyderabad gig on February 2, Chennai on February 5th, Bengaluru on 8th and Shillong (on February 12).

The ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker will conclude the six-date tour on the 15th of the same month, enthralling the crowd at Leisure Valley Ground in Delhi NCR.

The tickets for the India tour will go on public sale on December 11.

Moreover, Sheeran will also perform for the first time in Bhutan, in the capital city of Thimphu, on January 24, whereas, after wrapping up the India tour, he will head to perform in Doha, Qatar, and Sakhir, Bahrain, next.