Ed Sheeran reveals he hasn’t owned a phone in past 9 years

British music star Ed Sheeran reveals he has been living a mobile-free life, since he ‘got rid’ of one, almost a decade ago.

In a rather surprising revelation, singer Ed Sheeran recently disclosed that he does not have a personal number, as he has been following a no-mobile policy for the last 9 years, ever since he got rid of his last active device.

In a world where not having a cell phone seems almost impossible, the ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker shared during a recent talk show appearance, “I haven’t had a phone since 2015.”

It happened so when host Jake Shane asked Sheeran to exchange his number, and the latter went on to give him his email address instead. “I don’t have a number,” he told the host and asserted, “… that isn’t me playing you off either.”

“I have something to like video stuff that would then go up on social media but it’s not like an active working phone,” he maintained. Revealing the reason behind the extreme move, Sheeran, 33, explained, “I had the same number from like age 15, I think… and I got famous and I had 10,000 contacts in my phone that would just… people would just text the whole time. And I was just constantly in touch with a lot of people.”

