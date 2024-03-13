Ed Sheeran copies Allu Arjun; video goes viral!

British music star Ed Sheeran broke the internet on Wednesday, when he was spotted acing the superhit hook step of South-Indian superstar Allu Arjun, in a now-viral video.

Ahead of his concert in India, Ed Sheeran delighted his fans in the neighbouring country, visiting a Mumbai school and singing with the students there on Tuesday, before shaking a leg on Allu Arjun’s superhit track ‘Butta Bomma’.

In the now-viral video on social media, shared by Indian singer Armaan Malik on his Instagram handle, the ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker is seen replicating the steps of ‘Butta Bomma’, from Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrrer action drama ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. For the performance, Sheeran was joined by Malik, who lent his vocals to the Telugu-language banger in the title.

The video is doing rounds on social media platforms and was showered with love from millions of his fans.

Notably, Sheeran landed in India on Tuesday and is set to perform in the country, as part of his Asia and Europe Tour 2024. The Indian leg of his best-selling tour, to be held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, on March 16, will be the final stop for Asia shows.

