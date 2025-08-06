Ed Sheeran takes jibes at fellow singers

British music star Ed Sheeran has shared his blunt take on fellow professional singers who choose lip-syncing rather than performing live.

The ‘Shape of You’ singer sat down for a chat with the Beta Squad on their YouTube channel, where he shared his views on the music industry and his professional career.

During the interview, Ed Sheeran claimed that some singers mime, a practice of lip-syncing and pretending to sing while a pre-recorded track is played, during their concerts.

The British singer went on to say that such singers would never admit to miming during their live concerts.

“I don’t know if a professional singer would admit to miming,” he said when asked whether professional singers mime during their performances.

When asked if he ever lip-synced during his concerts, the ‘Shape of You’ singer said, “I can’t get away with it because it’s me with a loop pedal and a guitar.”

Ed Sheeran also threw shade at artists who cancel their scheduled concerts due to concerns about their voices during live shows.

“I would never cancel a show for my voice. I’d always push through, even if it was like slightly raspy,” he said.

On the work front, the British singer is in the middle of his ‘+−=÷× Tour,’ which he kicked off in 2022.

Currently in Europe, Ed Sheeran will next perform on August 7 at Middenvijver Park in Belgium’s Antwerp.

The singer is also gearing up for the release of his eighth album, ‘Play’, on September 12.