Ed Sheeran superfan marries his doppelganger in presence of celeb lookalikes

A superfan of Ed Sheeran married the singer’s doppelganger in a wedding that was attended by several Hollywood celebrity lookalikes.

Ty Jones, 29, who is the spitting image of the “Perfect” singer, married 40-year-old Amanda Baron as they were joined by celebrity lookalikes in Manchester, a UK media outlet reported.

The ceremony dubbed celebrity (lookalike) wedding of the year included doppelgangers of football star David Beckham, Prince Harry, Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow and British chef Gordon Ramsay.

Photo of their big day went viral on social media showing the bride and groom posing for pictures with the other Hollywood celebrity lookalikes.

Reports said that the bride, a mental health worker, would jokingly say that she would marry the Shape of You star.

Read more: Look-alike of singer Ed Sheeran doesn’t want to be noticed

She later met Ed Sheeran’s lookalike Ty Jones and tied the knot with him after dating him for two years.

Amanda Baron, mother of five, first met Ty Jones through friends who met him at a concert of the singer.

The couple walked down the aisle to a popular Ed Sheeran number as they were cheered by the guests.

Following their nuptials, the newlyweds are set to visit Romania for their honeymoon.

Speaking to a UK media outlet, Amanda said that her wedding day was the best day of her life.

“It was better than any gig I’ve ever been too, and I just must be the luckiest person in the world,” she added.

Her husband Ty Jones said that they could not have asked for anymore.

‘It felt weird being on the other side of the camera for once, and having the lookalikes at the wedding was amazing, it felt a bit like a busman’s holiday, but it still was a magical day,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple had also invited Ed Sheeran to the wedding.

However, he could not make it to the event as he was out of the country.

In an interview, the singer’s lookalike had said that he had been staying low since he gained prominence among the people.

Speaking with a media outlet, Jones said that he had come across all kinds of fans.

“I’ve had them all, from fans crying and shaking to a starstruck cyclist who couldn’t stop looking and they crashed their bike while still making eye contact,” he said.

He added: “It was like a comedy sketch, when I went over to help, they said ‘No way have I just met Ed Sheeran.’”