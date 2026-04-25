Eder Militao Injury: Brazil defender faces World Cup doubt

MADRID – Real Madrid’s Brazil defender Eder Militao is at serious risk of ​missing the World Cup after suffering a hamstring ‌injury, sources close to the club and the national team told Reuters.

Real confirmed in midweek that Militao felt ​a twinge in a challenge shortly before ​halftime in Tuesday’s win against Alaves and ⁠signaled straight away to be replaced.

While Real ​coach Alvaro Arbeloa initially struck an optimistic tone after ​the game, an MRI scan later revealed a muscle injury to the hamstring in Militao’s left leg.

Spanish radio COPE ​first reported it was a recurrence of ​the injury he sustained in December, which could require surgery ‌and ⁠rule him out of the World Cup, which starts in less than 50 days. Reuters has confirmed that report with several sources.

The 28-year-old now ​faces an anxious ​wait. Sources ⁠told Reuters a final decision will be made and announced on Monday, ​when Militao undergoes a new series ​of ⁠examinations with Real’s doctors to determine the next steps.

The latest blow marks another setback for the Brazilian ⁠centre ​back, who has endured a ​succession of injuries in recent seasons, including ACL tears in ​back-to-back years.