EDGE signs record-breaking Kuwait Naval contract

UAE’s known defence technology group, EDGE, has announced signing a contract with the Kuwait Ministry of Defence worth AED 9 billion (USD 2.45 billion) for the supply of FALAJ-3 62-metre missile boats.

This Kuwait naval contract displays the highest-value naval export deals globally and the largest naval shipbuilding export in the region.

As the key contractor, EDGE will supervise the design, construction, trials, and execution of the vessels, along with Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) and In-Service Support (ISS).

Furthermore, according to this Kuwait naval contract, EDGE will provide ammunition for the vessels, enhancing its comprehensive defence capabilities. Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), the naval division of EDGE Group and the leading shipbuilder in the UAE, has been appointed as the build-to-print subcontractor for this program.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, emphasised the strategic importance of this agreement, stating, “This agreement with Kuwait is significantly important in terms of both scale and strategic relevance. It strengthens long-term defence relations between our nations, introduces a proven class of advanced vessels into regional operations, and reinforces EDGE’s reputation as a reliable international partner.”

The FALAJ-3-class missile boat has also been selected by the UAE Navy, with the first vessel, ALTAF, formally commissioned into service in February 2025. This operational deployment highlights the vessel’s proven capability and performance in regional waters.

The latest Kuwait naval contract ensures that Kuwait’s fleet will benefit from high-performance combat systems and enhanced littoral defence capabilities.

This contract further solidifies EDGE’s position as a trusted defence partner, offering turnkey solutions and long-term support.

It also aligns with the UAE’s strategic objectives for defence exports and industrial collaboration, reinforcing its global leadership in military technology.

