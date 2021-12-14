Educational institutes: NCOC suggests January 2022 for winter vacations

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has recommended winter vacations in the educational institutes nationwide in January 2022, opposing a suggestion from the Centre, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the issue came to the light during a meeting of inter-provincial education secretaries attended by educational secretaries from all provinces and regions.

“NCOC officials during the meeting recommended winter vacations in January against a suggestion from federal authorities regarding vacations from 25 December 2021 to 5 January 2022,” they said.

They, however, said that no final decision has been reached in this regard and a final decision would be announced in the NCOC meeting tomorrow.

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department has announced that all public and private educational institutes in the province will remain closed on account of winter vacations from December 20 to January 1, 2022.

The approval was given in the meeting of the Steering Committee on Education that met in Karachi, chaired by Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah.

The recommendations for winter vacations were forwarded suggesting from December 20 to January 3.

