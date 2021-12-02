Government announces closure of schools from Dec 15

QUETTA: Balochistan government on Thursday announced the closure of all schools across the province from December 15, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued by the Balochistan education ministry in this connection.

According to a notification, the provincial government has announced to close schools situated in cold areas of the province starting from December 15. The schools will reopen on March 1, 2022.

Earlier, the government of Punjab had closed down all government and private schools three days every week starting November 27, in its measure to curb the smog.

The government had announced its decision amid the alarming smog issue so that the frequency of traffic on the roads contributing to the pollution and likelihood of accidents can be mitigated.

Read more: Punjab shuts schools, private offices thrice a week amid intense smog

Starting Nov 15 till Jan 27 the public and private schools and all private offices shall remain closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the notification said.

