Sindh govt closes educational institutes for indefinite period citing COVID spike

KARACHI: Sindh government has notified indefinite closure of the educational institutes in the province citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the province, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to a notification issued by the provincial education department, the educational institutes will remain close for an indefinite period till further orders are issued by the department.

On August 20, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah further deferred the reopening of schools by one week to now open on August 30.

Murad Ali Shah said the deferment of reopening comes after the health department’s warnings of a potential spike in Covid cases. “Get vaccinated in the week-long period,” CM Sindh advised the teachers and parents.

However, the fresh notification from the education department has apparently defied the orders of the chief minister who announced the reopening from August 30 rather than August 23.

The All Private Schools Management Association Sindh announced on Saturday to launch “Taleem Bachao Tehreek” (save education movement) in the province.

The association will start the movement on August 23 with its first phase to see protests by teachers, students and their parents outside schools against the closure of their educational institutes.

It said all schools will share videos and photos of protests on social media platforms with the hashtag of the Taleem Bachao Tehreek to press the government to reverse its decision of keeping schools closed for another week.