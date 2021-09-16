Educational institutions across Punjab, KP reopen

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: All public and private educational institutions in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reopened today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the education department, only 50% of students are allowed in schools. All the concerned authorities have been asked to ensure strict adherence to coronavirus-related restrictions and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), as well as 100% vaccination of all the teaching and non-teaching staff, and students.

On the other hand, educational institutions in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have also reopened under strict health-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The teaching process will continue in Mardan, Peshawar, DI Khan, Malakand, Haripur, Swabi, Abbottabad and Mansehra with 50pc attendance after declining in COVID-19 cases.

It may be noted that the educational institutions in Punjab and KP were from Sep 6 to 11 but due to continuous rise in cases the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) extended the closure of institutions till Sept 15.