Pakistan surpasses grim milestone of 27,000 deaths by COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: With the 66 more COVID-19 deaths in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, the country has passed the grim milestone of 27,000 by the pandemic, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The daily tests conducted during the period to determine COVID-19 infections were 56,778 out of which 3,012 turned up positive.

Statistics 16 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,778

Positive Cases: 3,012

Positivity % : 5.30%

Deaths : 66

Patients on Critical Care: 5039 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 16, 2021

Overall 1,112,236 people have recovered their health back from the pandemic, including 3,897 in the past 24 hours.

5,039 people are still in critical condition. The COVID-19 positivity rate remained 5.30 per cent during the last 24 hours.