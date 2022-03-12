Efforts afoot for PML-N, PML-Q alliance ahead of no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD: Efforts are underway for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) alliance ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan in the National Assembly, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The political temperature is increasing rapidly in the country amid no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan and the situation is taking twists with every passing day.

Sources privy to the development have said that the important leaders of both PML-Q and PML-N are holding meetings for the possible alliance. It has been learnt that decision in this regard is likely to be announced soon.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that the party would likely make a final decision on a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday (tomorrow).

According to detail, consultations with the PML-Q on the no-trust move continued today and it was decided to hold another round of consultation on Sunday.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had said that there was no confusion among the party ranks and a final decision on the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan would be taken by tomorrow.

