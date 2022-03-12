Sheikh Rasheed says ‘cannot blackmail PM for Punjab CM slot’

QUETTA: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday said he stands firmly united with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and not from those who are blackmailing the premier for the Punjab CM slot, ARY News reported.

Addressing the media in Quetta, Sheikh Rasheed claimed that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will complete its five-year constitutional term and win the next general elections with a thumping majority.

The minister said the ‘no-confidence motion‘ of the opposition will meet failure as the government is confident on the political front. He accused the opposition parties of buying the MNAs for support.

Sheikh Rasheed urged the opposition to avoid politics of clash and work for the betterment of the country.

Replying to a question, Sheikh Rasheed said volunteers of Ansarul Islam stormed into Parliament Lodges, no one will not be allowed to violate the law of the land.

He challenged the Ansarul Islam volunteers to dare to come on voting day in the National Assembly. He said JUI-F’s Maulana Ghafoor Hyderi forcibly clicked a picture with him and he had no political discussion with him.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that the party would likely make a final decision on a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday (tomorrow).

