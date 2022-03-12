No-trust move: ‘PML-Q to take final decision tomorrow’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Saturday said that the party would likely make a final decision on a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday (tomorrow), ARY NEWS reported.

According to detail, consultations with the PML-Q on the no-trust move continued today and it was decided to hold another round of consultation on Sunday.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that there was no confusion among the party ranks and a final decision on the no-trust move would be taken by tomorrow.

A report earlier in the day stated that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) seemed divided over the much-hyped no-confidence motion tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan by the joint opposition.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid stands divided over the no-trust move as many of their leaders have opposed supporting the opposition’s no-confidence motion against PM Khan.

They said that PML-Q MNA and Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema was in favour of parting ways with ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while other PML-Q leaders including Moonis Elahi are against quitting the alliance.

Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid has also sought a guarantee from PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari that PML-N will fulfil their demands in response to the support on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, sources informed ARY News.

Asif Ali Zardari reportedly agreed over becoming a guarantor of the agreement made between PML-Q and PML-N related to Punjab, they added.

