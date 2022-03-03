Moonis Elahi to hold one-on-one meeting with PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader and Federal Water Resources Minister Moonis Elahi will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

Sources told ARY News that the two will hold a one-on-one meeting. The prevailing political situation and matters related to the party’s coalition with the government will come under discussion during the meeting.

They will also deliberate the coalition partners’ strategy against the backdrop of the opposition’s proposed no-trust move against the government.

Prime Minister Khan will also meet leaders of other parties from the coalition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this week visited the residence of the Chaudhry brothers of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), his key ally in both Punjab and the Centre.

Punjab Assembly Speaker and PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi received the prime minister upon his arrival at the residence of PML-Q leadership. The meeting between PML-Q leadership and ruling PTI continued for 40 minutes wherein matters related to the overall political situation of the country were discussed.

The prime minister also inquired about the health of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

