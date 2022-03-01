After PML-Q, PM Imran Khan set to visit MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office

ISLAMABAD: After visiting the Chaudhry brothers residence in Lahore, Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Karachi next week to meet MQM-Pakistan leadership, a key ally of PTI govt in Centre, ARY News reported on Tuesday quoting Law minister Faroogh Nasem.

Faroogh Naseem in a statement today said that Prime Minister Khan will visit the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) headquarters in Bahadurabad next week.

He further said that the prime minister agreed on visiting the MQM-P headquarters in a meeting held with him and Federal Minister Aminul Haq in Islamabad last week.

Matters related to development projects for Karachi and issues facing the port city will come under discussion in the meeting, said sources. The MQM-P will also apprise the premier of its demands and reservations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan today visited the residence of the Chaudhry brothers of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), his key ally in both Punjab and the Centre, against the backdrop of the latter’s recent meetings with opposition leaders.

Punjab Assembly Speaker and PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi received the prime minister upon his arrival at the residence of PML-Q leadership.

The meeting between PML-Q leadership and ruling PTI continued for 40 minutes wherein matters related to the overall political situation of the country were discussed.

The prime minister also inquired about the health of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The development came after opposition parties recently held several meetings with PML-Q leadership and sought their support to oust PTI government.

