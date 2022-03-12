No-confidence motion: Confusion prevails within PML-Q ranks

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) seemed divided over the much-hyped no-confidence motion tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan by the joint opposition, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid stands divided over the no-trust move as many of their leaders have opposed supporting the opposition’s no-confidence motion against PM Khan.

They said that PML-Q MNA and Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema was in favour of parting ways with ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while other PML-Q leaders including Moonis Elahi are against quitting the alliance.

Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid has also sought a guarantee from PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari that PML-N will fulfil their demands in response to the support on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, sources informed ARY News.

Asif Ali Zardari reportedly agreed over becoming a guarantor of the agreement made between PML-Q and PML-N related to Punjab, they added.

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema yesterday refuted Fawad Chaudhary’s claims of an agreement with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over the no-confidence vote.

The PML-Q MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema had said that the reports about a settlement between the PML-Q and PTI are not based on reality.

Government sources had claimed that an agreement has been reached with the PML-Q leadership after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary and Farrukh Habib’s meeting with the PML-Q leaders on Friday.

