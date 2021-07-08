Ehsaas Program: Police arrest man withdrawing cash using fake fingerprints

KHANPUR: A man using fake fingerprints of the deserving people registered under the Ehsaas Program to withdraw has been taken into custody by police in Khanpur, a city in Punjab’s district of Rahim Yar Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the accused named Naveed Shah was caught red-handed while withdrawing cash from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) using fake fingerprints.

The police said 19 fake fingerprints have been recovered from the custody of the arrested man, who has been handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further probe.

Earlier this year, the staff of Ehsaas Kafalat Centre was found allegedly using fingerprints of deserving women to issue SIM cards in Jacobabad.

The staff members of Ehsaas Kafalat Centre in Jacobabad were allegedly found involved in illegally issuing SIM cards on the names of the deserving women registered with the poverty alleviation programme by using their fingerprints.

Police had told the media that the fraud was exposed after a woman along with his husband went to a franchise for getting her SIM card.