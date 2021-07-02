Ehsaas program team robbed of Rs1.2 million in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another daring robbery bid, armed motorcyclists on Friday snatched Rs1.2 million from a team of Ehsaas program- a federal government’s initiative for financial support of underpriviliged segments- in Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood of Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the footage obtained by ARY NEWS, armed men on three motorcycles could be spotted in the video outside the Ehsaas program office in block 5 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The suspects openly holding weapons not only deprived the team of the program, launched by Prime Minister Imran, of their Rs1.2 million funds but also snatched mobile phones from the beneficiaries of the program standing in a queue to receive their cash stipends.

The suspects could be seen easily running away from the spot after the robbery attempt.

The robbery incidents have occurred on a daily basis in Karachi- the business hub of the country- and in a recent mugging bid, armed men stormed a tea shop located in Karachi’s Bufferzone area and looted cash and other valuables from the customers and the staff.

The incident took place in the city’s BufferZone Sector-15 A-2, last night. Muggers stormed a tea shop and deprived people having tea of their cash, mobile phones, and other valuables.

In a CCTV video available with ARY News, muggers can be seen entering the shop and taking LCD from the shop too after looting the people.

The identification of the muggers remained unknown as they were wearing face masks during the loot.