Shafqat Mahmood announces 50,000 HEC scholarships under Ehsaas program

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday announced 50,000 scholarships under the Ehsaas program through Higher Education Commission (HEC), ARY NEWS reported.

The details have emerged after a meeting of the Senate’s standing committee on Education, attended by Shafqat Mahmood.

“We will be providing 50,000 scholarships through the Higher Education Commission [HEC] under the Ehsaas program,” the minister said as PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar pointed out that besides increasing the number of universities, improving their standard was also necessary.

The meeting also approved the establishment of Ibadat International University as a bill for the university has already been passed by the National Assembly.

Senator Fauzia Rashid said that the university would be teaching artificial intelligence, biotech, and other subjects besides offering scholarships to 15 percent students.

On May 25, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that 170,000 scholarships for skill development will be awarded to the youngsters under Kamyab Jawan Program.

50,000 scholarships will be given for higher technologies,” the prime minister said in a video message for youngsters detailing the Kamyab Jawan business loan and skill development program.

He said that the government has earmarked Rs100 billion for business loans on merit to youngsters who have business plans this year and would increase the budget every year.

“This will help the youngsters in becoming self-sufficient,” Imran Khan said adding that empowering the youth will also help in leading the country towards the path of prosperity.