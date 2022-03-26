Ehsaas scholarship funds utilized for employees’ salaries in KU

KARACHI: An irregularity has been found in disbursement of funds under Ehsaas Scholarships initiative of the federal government for students in Karachi University after it emerged that the funds were utilized for paying salaries of the employees of the varsity, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources in the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Rs100 million were available with the university under funds for Ehsaas Scholarship program and other initiatives which was spent for payment of salaries and leave encashment of the KU employees.

The HEC has also written letters to finance officials in the university regarding irregularity of the funds meant for the scholarships.

“HEC has been given Rs350 million for disbursement of funds to varsities for scholarships under Ehsaas program,” they said and added, “Each student had to be given Rs40,000 under scholarship, however, KU has not disbursed the amount to students.”

There were 260 scholarships announced under phase 1 and 2 of the Ehsaas program for Karachi University which amounts to more than Rs10 million, they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the last two academic years, over 142,000 need-cum-merit based Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships have been awarded. This year also, 50,000 scholarships will be awarded to deserving students.

The undergraduate Scholarship programme will support 200,000 students from low-income backgrounds over four years. The total budget is Rs 24 Billion.

