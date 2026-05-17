Karachi: The meeting of Pakistan’s Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight the moon of Zilhaj has begun in Karachi to determine the date of Eid ul Adha, while zonal committee meetings are simultaneously being held in Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta and Peshawar, ARY News reported.

The session is being chaired by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at the Meteorological Department office in Karachi.

According to astronomical experts, the new moon was born at 1:01am on May 17, and by sunset its age will be 18 hours and 34 minutes, making moon sighting possible.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said there are clear chances of sighting the Zilhaj moon today, provided weather conditions remain favourable. The department added that Karachi’s skies are clear, improving visibility prospects.

Sunset timings in major cities are as follows: Karachi 7:10pm, Lahore 6:53pm, Islamabad 7:03pm, Quetta 7:20pm, Peshawar 7:10pm, Faisalabad 6:58pm, Multan 7:02pm, Sukkur 7:08pm, and Hyderabad 6:42pm.

If the moon is sighted today, Eid ul Adha will be observed across Pakistan on May 27.

An official announcement regarding the moon sighting and the final date of Eid ul Adha is expected after the conclusion of the committee meeting later tonight.