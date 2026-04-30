ISLAMABAD: The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council has projected that Eid al-Adha 2026 is likely to be observed in Pakistan on Wednesday, May 27, based on its latest scientific assessment of the moon-sighting calendar.

In its report on the expected visibility of the Zil Hajj 1447 AH moon, the council said astronomical data strongly supports the likelihood of Eid al-Adha falling on May 27.

Secretary General Khalid Ejaz Mufti noted that the new moon is expected to be born between the night of May 16 and 17 at around 1:15am Pakistan time.

By the evening of May 17, the moon’s age is projected to exceed 18 hours in most parts of the country — a duration generally considered sufficient for visibility with the naked eye under clear conditions.

The report further highlighted that the interval between sunset and moonset will be about 55 minutes in Karachi and up to 63 minutes in Peshawar, improving the chances of sighting and strengthening the possibility of Eid al-Adha being observed on the expected date.

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If weather conditions remain favorable, the crescent is expected to be clearly visible on Sunday evening, May 17, which would mark the beginning of Zil Hajj on May 18 and place Eid al-Adha 2026 on May 27.

The council also indicated a strong possibility that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia could observe Eid on the same day this year.

However, the report cautioned that if cloud cover or other factors prevent the moon from being sighted on May 17, the month of Zil Qadah will complete 30 days, pushing Eid al-Adha to Thursday, May 28.

The council emphasized that its findings are based on scientific calculations, while the final announcement will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee following its formal meeting.