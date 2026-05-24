Eid al Adha 2026 holidays revised in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government has revised public holidays for Eid al Adha 2026, with official holidays to be observed across the province from 26 to 28 May.

According to a revised notification issued with the approval of Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, the holidays will apply to all government departments, semi-government institutions and autonomous bodies.

The notification also confirmed that local councils and municipal corporations across Sindh would remain closed during the Eid al Adha holidays.

In addition, the provincial government has directed that offices across Sindh will operate on a work-from-home basis on Friday, 29 May.

However, essential service departments have been exempted from the holiday schedule and will continue normal operations.

The government further stated that officials and departments involved in budget preparations would continue working during the Eid break to ensure completion of financial planning and administrative processes.

Earlier, the federal government had announced a three-day holiday running from May 26 to May 28.

All federal government offices and private institutions will remain closed during the holidays, the federal notification stated.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated from May 27 to May 29, following the Zil Hajj moon sighting at a central meeting held in Karachi on May 17.