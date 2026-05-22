The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Friday a three-day holiday on account of Eid al Adha 2026.

Eid al Adha 2026 will be celebrated on May 27 as per announcement of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, made the announcement following the committee’s meeting held in Karachi.

Addressing a press conference after the session, he said that multiple testimonies of moon sighting were received from different parts of the country, after which the committee unanimously confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon of Zilhaj.

With the official confirmation, Muslims across Pakistan will observe 10th Zilhaj and Eid al Adha on May 27, marking one of the most significant Islamic festivals, celebrated with special prayers and the ritual of animal sacrifice.

As per a statement, the SBP will remain closed from May 26th to May 28th (Tuesday to Thursday), being public holidays on the occasion of Eid al Adha.

On May 20, Pakistan government officially notified a three-day holiday period on the occasion of Eid al Adha 2026.

According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved public holidays on 26, 27, and 28 May.

Following the Prime Minister’s approval, the formal notification confirms that all government offices will remain closed on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.