ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has officially notified a three-day holiday period on the occasion of Eid al Adha 2026.

According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved public holidays on 26, 27, and 28 May.

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Following the Prime Minister’s approval, the formal notification confirms that all government offices will remain closed on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee officially announced the sighting of the Zilhaj moon, confirming that Eid al Adha will be observed across the country on Wednesday, May 27.

Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, made the announcement following the committee’s meeting held in Karachi.

Addressing a press conference after the session, he said that multiple testimonies of moon sighting were received from different parts of the country, after which the committee unanimously confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon of Zilhaj.

The Zilhaj moon had been sighted in Pakistan, and Eid al Adha would be observed on Wednesday, May 27, Khabeer said said.

The central meeting was held at the Meteorological Department office in Karachi, while zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committee meetings were simultaneously conducted in Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, and Peshawar to collect and verify moon sighting reports.

With the official confirmation, Muslims across Pakistan will observe 10th Zilhaj and Eid al Adha on May 27, marking one of the most significant Islamic festivals, celebrated with special prayers and the ritual of animal sacrifice.