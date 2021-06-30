Eid al-Adha hide collection only by authorized bodies, Sindh govt notifies

KARACHI: The government of Sindh’s home ministry has Wednesday announced SOPs for sacrificial hide-collection ahead of Eid al-Adha noting only those authorized by concerned district commissioners will be allowed, ARY News reported.

In its notification today, the home ministry said setting up camps for the hide collection during Eid al-Adha days, using mics and loudspeakers, or carrying any weapons, despite permit, would not be allowed in the city.

It said all the permits allowed by the home ministry for carrying licensed weapons will be suspended for all three Eid days.

Only registered organizations and seminaries will be permitted to collect hides it said.

Furthermore, the notice also said police SHOs of relevant areas may be authorized to take cognizance of any wrongdoing and complaints on the violations.

It may be noted, as reported today, over 85,000 sacrificial animals from across the country have reached Karachi’s cattle market located at Superhighway.

The market measuring 900 acres was formally inaugurated on June 10.

According to the market administration, the animals from Gujranwala, Rajanpur, Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Sibbi, Quetta, and other cities of Pakistan.