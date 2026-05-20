As residents across the United Arab Emirates prepare for the upcoming Eid Al Adha holidays, many private sector employees are hoping to extend their official break by taking Monday off, potentially turning a six-day holiday into a nine-day rest period.

Private sector workers are scheduled to be off from Tuesday, 26 May to Sunday, 31 May, while public sector employees are expected to benefit from a longer nine-day break from Saturday, 23 May to Sunday, 31 May.

This is due to Monday, 25 May being included as an official Eid holiday for government staff.

Employer discretion shapes extended leave requests

According to HR professionals, employees in the UAE private sector can request additional leave to extend public holidays, but approval is not guaranteed.

Sowmyya Shetty, Global HR Business Partner at a Dutch marine services company, explained that leave decisions are ultimately business-driven.

“In the UAE private sector, employees can request additional time off to extend a public holiday, but approval is always at the employer’s discretion and based on business requirements and internal policy. Any absence without approval is treated as unauthorised,” she said.

She added that organisations typically consider workload distribution, staffing coverage, and fairness across teams when evaluating such requests, particularly during peak holiday periods.

UAE Labour Law

Legal experts note that the United Arab Emirates labour framework allows employees to request leave around public holidays, but employers retain final authority.

Companies are permitted to approve or decline leave requests based on operational needs, emergency coverage, and workforce availability. Employees are therefore encouraged to check their contracts and company policies before making holiday plans.